A free community meal will be served from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday.
———
The Lewis-Clark Young Single Adult Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its annual branch conference at 10 a.m. Sunday at the meetinghouse, 3810 16th St., Lewiston. Branch President Jeff Jeppson will conduct the service and Stake President Matthew Clegg will preside. The conference is open to the public.