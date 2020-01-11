A free community meal will be served from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. The church’s food pantry is open from 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday.
———
Pastor Adam Weis’ first day of preaching at Trinity Baptist Church is set for their 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. The church is at 816 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
———
Orchards Community Church is sponsoring GriefShare classes for those who have lost a loved one. The 13-week DVD series helps people navigate everyday challenges and rebuild their lives. Classes begin at 7 p.m. Monday at 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. More information is available by calling the church office at (208) 743-1021.
———
An open house featuring a guest speaker for TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is set for 6-7 p.m. Thursday at Community of Christ, 1315 Highland Ave., Clarkston. There is no cost to attend.