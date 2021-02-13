The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. The supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. Masks are required. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church’s imposition of ashes for Ash Wednesday will be available in the church’s Burrell Avenue parking lot at three times Wednesday. The times are set for 7-7:30 a.m., noon to 12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6 p.m. Attendees are asked to wear a mask. Ashes will be administered with a one-use swab. The church’s Ash Wednesday Worship via Facebook is set for 7 p.m Wednesday. The worship service may be accessed at www.facebook.com/191926606751/live/. The church is located at the corner of Sixth Street and Burrell Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards. More information is available by calling (208) 743-8159.
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will livestream an Ash Wednesday eucharist service on their Nativity Facebook page, www.facebook.com/episcopalnativity at noon Wednesday. Attendance in church continues to be restricted to worship leaders. Communion is offered immediately following the service, for approximately 30 minutes in a “drive-through” manner in the church parking lot just east of the church building. Additional packets of blessed ashes will also be distributed in the drive-through for personal use in prayer. Masks are required. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. More information is available by calling the church at (208) 743-9121.
A reversing diabetes seminar will begin at 5 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Clarkston Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2673 13th St. The seminar will run for six weeks.