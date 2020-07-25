The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. The supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west door on Eighth Street. Masks are required. The church is at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
———
Grace Lutheran Preschool, located at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston Orchards, is now accepting registrations for the 2020-21 school year. Registration deadline is Aug. 15. Classes for 3- and 4-year-olds will begin Sept. 8. COVID-19 policies will be in place to protect students and their families. Students will not be required to wear face masks in class. Registration forms are available at www.graceeluth.org or can be mailed. The church may be contacted at (208) 743-8159 for more information or to request a form.