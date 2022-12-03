The whole family can meet Santa Claus next weekend at the United Methodist churches in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Santa will be at the Clarkston United Methodist Church from 1-3 p.m. today at 1242 Highland Ave., and at the Lewiston First United Methodist Church from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at 1906 Broadview Drive.
———
Good News Fellowship in Clarkston will show season three of “The Chosen” at 7 p.m. today and Sunday.
The event is free. The church is at 2338 Florence Lane in Clarkston.
———
The Fresh Fire Aglow meeting for this month is planned for 9:30 a.m. to noon next Saturday at the Lewiston Lions Club, 1205 Eighth St. There will be a large basket to collect warm winter accessories for the homeless, such as hats, gloves, and gently used coats or sweaters. Those who attend also will get a gift, and there will be fellowship, holiday treats and hot chocolate. Those with questions may call (208) 816-6300.
———
Lewiston’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will present its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 11.
The concert will be held at the LDS Stake Center, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston. All are welcome for “an evening of inspiring Christmas music.”
———
The public is welcome to observe a live nativity planned from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at Tammany View Baptist Church, 3732 20th St., Lewiston.