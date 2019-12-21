St. Paul’s and Good Hope Lutheran churches will be celebrating Christmas with a traditional carol and candlelight service Christmas Eve. A 6 p.m. service will be at St. Paul’s, at the corner of Sixth and Villard in Craigmont, and a 7:30 p.m. service will be at Good Hope, 28157 Settlement Road near Gifford. St. Paul’s will also sing carols during regular 9 a.m. Sunday worship, for those who are unable to attend Christmas Eve or Christmas Day services. On Christmas Day, there will be a joint worship service at Good Hope at 10 a.m. Additional information is available by calling Val Beesley at (208) 791-5247.
———
Christmas Sunday at First Church of the Nazarene, 1700 Eigth St., Lewiston, will include Uncle Cliff’s story time as part of the worship service which begins at 10:30 a.m. At 6 p.m. Tuesday, there will be a Christmas Eve worship with carols, candles and communion.
———
The House of Faith’s Christmas service is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston.
———
The annual Christmas Eve candlelight services at CrossPoint Alliance Church are set for 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Each service will feature familiar Christmas songs, a message of hope and candle lighting. Older children are invited to participate, with a special time set aside just for them. Child care will be available for children 5 years old and younger. It is recommended that attendees arrive a few minutes early to enjoy a brass ensemble playing Christmas music in the church’s cafe area before each service. Additional information is available by calling (208) 743-3000.
———
Orchards Nazarene Church will have a Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The church is located at 347 Thain Road, Lewiston. Additional information is available by calling (208) 743-0481.
———
Congregational-Presbyterian Church’s Christmas Eve worship includes a 4 p.m. family service, 7 p.m. carol service and 9 p.m. candlelight communion service. Child care will be provided at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The church is at 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.
———
All Saints Catholic Church’s Christmas Eve family Mass is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday. There will also be a midnight Mass on Tuesday. Christmas day Mass is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday. The church is at 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
———
Holy Family Catholic Church’s Christmas Eve Masses are set for 4 p.m. and midnight Tuesday. Christmas day Mass will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The church is at 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
———
ASOTIN — A Christmas Eve service and communion in celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Asotin United Methodist Church, 313 Second St. A special offering will be given to Family Promise of Lewis Clark Valley.
———
LAPWAI — Christmas Eve Mass is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 205 Birch Ave., E.
———
Christmas Eve candlelight worship will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3434 Sixth St., in the Lewiston Orchards. Additional information is available by calling (208) 743-8159.
———
Gateway Church will celebrate the birth of Jesus at 8 p.m. Tuesday at 707 Seventh Ave., Lewiston. There will be singing, communion and a message from Pastor Herb Boreson.