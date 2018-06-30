Vacation Bible camp planned in Gifford
GIFFORD - Good Hope Lutheran Church and St. Paul's Mission Church will offer a vacation Bible camp Monday through Wednesday at the church, 28157 Settlement Road, Gifford.
The camp has a "Speak Life" theme and runs from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, and then begins with breakfast at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Families will be able to camp overnight at the church, and the camp will conclude at noon Wednesday.
Snacks will be served and participants are encouraged to wear comfortable play clothes. The camp is free.
The event is geared for those kindergarten through sixth grade, although those younger may attend and those in junior and senior high are invited to participate as camp counselors. For more information, call Val Beesley at (208) 791-5247.
Praise Gathering set tonight at Pataha Flour Mill
POMEROY - Pataha Valley Praise Gathering is set for 7 tonight at the Pataha Flour Mill. The restaurant is about 3 miles east of Pomeroy.
The musical event has a summer and patriotic theme, and Ted and Annie Cook of Lewiston will lead the event with other singers and instrumentalists.
Dinner by donation will be served from 5 to 7 p.m., with reservations requested at (509) 843-3799.
Special concert planned at Kendrick church
KENDRICK - The Kendrick United Methodist Church will have a special concert at 2 p.m. next Saturday at the church, 810 Main St., here.
John Nilsen of West Linn, Ore., will play the piano and sing for the free, hourlong event.
A free-will offering will be taken for Nilsen, and his recordings will be available for purchase.
Pataha Flour Mill site of Fourth of July picnic
POMEROY - The annual Pataha Fourth of July indoor picnic is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday at Pataha Flour Mill, located about 3 miles east of Pomeroy.
Attendees are asked to bring a side dish to share. The event will feature community singing.
The mill also will be open for self-guided tours.