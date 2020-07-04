COTTONWOOD — The leadership of the Monastery of St. Gertrude has considered the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout Idaho and beyond and has implemented new policies in order to promote the safety of sisters and guests.
According to a news release from the monastery, the Welcome Center, Historical Museum at St. Gertrude, Inn at St. Gertrude and Spirit Center retreat facility will be open with modifications. However, the main Monastery building, including the chapel, will remain closed to the public until the end of the year, at which time this decision will be reviewed. Guests are welcome to walk outside around the campus and up the hill along the Stations of the Cross.
A free community drive-through dinner is set for 5 p.m. today at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston Orchards.