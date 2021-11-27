A Christmas concert with Mark Newman and Jon Van Vogt is set for 6 p.m. Sunday at Sonrise Baptist Church, 2620 22nd St., Clarkston.
———
Christmas Fest, a tree-lighting event, is set for 6-8 p.m. Friday at CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. The tree-lighting ceremony will take place around 7 p.m. The church will turn on the lights to its 26-foot-tall tree, and the evening will feature craft stations, Christmas carols, snacks and warm drinks, and fire pits for staying warm. More information is available by calling the church at (208) 743-3000 or visiting crosspointlew.org/christmas.