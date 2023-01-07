Several area members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are preparing for missions soon, the church announced recently. Here are those who have been called:
Camden Stoker, 19, of the Clarkston Ward will serve for 24 months in the St. George, Utah, Spanish-speaking mission. His parents are Chris and Amy Stoker, of Clarkston.
Jill Garner of the Lewiston 1st Ward has been called to serve in the Philippines Cebu Mission. She will serve for 18 months.
Dalton Laney, 19, of the Lewiston 2nd Ward will serve for 24 months in the St. Louis, Mo., mission. His parents are Pat and Sara Laney, of Lewiston.
Daniel Fowler, 19, of the Orofino Ward will serve for 24 months in the Las Vegas, Nev., mission. His parents are Mark and Jennifer Fowler, of Orofino.
———
The Fresh Fire Aglow meeting for January is planned for 9:30 a.m. to noon next Saturday at the Lewiston Lions Club, 1205 Eighth St. The theme of the meeting is “Truth Changes Facts,” and making positive declarations is the group’s goal for the new year. There also will be surprise speakers. Those with questions may call (208) 816-6300.
———
The Reliance Center is still seeking sponsorships for its fifth annual Truth and Grace Banquet, which will feature guest speaker Tim Tebow and is scheduled for Feb. 28 at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston.
There is one spot left for the title sponsor, which costs $10,000; two major sponsor roles remaining for $5,000 apiece; one food sponsor position left for $3,500; two printing sponsor spots left for $2,500 each; one table sponsor position for $1,000; and one dessert sponsor spot left for $500.
After all underwriting and sponsorships are secured, general admission seats will be available. Those seats will likely become available early this month. Those who are interested are asked to email info@reliancecenter.org to get on the list.
For more information, call Heather Lawless at (208) 298-4575.