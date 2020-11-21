Evergreen Extravaganza is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. There will be freshly decorated wreaths, entrance planters and a raffle for an evening in Coeur d’Alene.
———
Because of the rapid rise of COVID-19 infections, the Episcopal Church of the Nativity is moving Sunday services to a single livestreamed service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and for the near future. Access is through the Episcopal Church of the Nativity Facebook page: www.facebook.com/episcopalnativity. Additionally, the 7 a.m. Wednesday service has been canceled. Infor-mation and ques-tions may be directed to the church office 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday at (208) 743-9121. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. Masks are required when in the building.