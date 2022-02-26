The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. The menu is a pulled-pork soft taco (pork, cheddar cheese, tomato, black olives, sour cream, salsa), an apple and a cookie. Supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. Masks are required for all who enter the church building. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
———
The “Pataha Valley Praise Gathering” at Pataha Flour Mill is set for 7 tonight. There will be a 6 p.m. buffet dinner, by donation. Reservations are requested by calling (509) 843-3799.
———
The Riverview Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its annual ward conference at noon Sunday. The conference will take place at the LDS meetinghouse located at 1123 16th Ave., in Clarkston. Bishop David Brume will conduct the service and Stake President Matthew Clegg will preside.
———
Trinity Lutheran Church will offer a free pancake brunch at noon for Shrove Tuesday. Imposition of Ashes will be at noon Wednesday and include an Ash Wednesday service at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. Wednesday evening services continue throughout Lent at 6:30 p.m. and will be based on the Seven Last Words of Christ from the Cross. The church is at 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
———
MOSCOW — St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will sponsor a pancake supper with a twist Tuesday. Instead of serving a sit-down meal in the parish hall, the pancakes will be delivered to diners in their cars at the church’s rear entrance from 5-6:30 p.m.
“We weren’t sure whether we could safely gather indoors due to COVID, so this arrangement enables us to continue the tradition by offering pancakes to go,” said Harriet Hughes, parish life coordinator. There is no charge for the meal, but donations will be accepted for Weekend Food for Kids, a summer program with St. Mark’s and the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse.
At St. Mark’s Parish Hall, volunteers from the congregation will prepare and serve the Shrove Tuesday meal of pancakes and syrup, sausage and apple sauce. The church is at 111 S. Jefferson, across from the Moscow-Latah County Library.
To make a reservation, please call the church office at (208) 882-2022 or email saintmark.moscow@gmail.com. Those making reservation are asked to indicate the number of pancakes requested.
———
Ash Wednesday Eucharist with Imposition of Ashes will be celebrated at noon and 7 p.m.Wednesday. The Episcopal Church of the Nativity is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. Additional information is available by phone at (208) 743-9121. Office hours are 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday.
———
MOSCOW — St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will offer services of Holy Eucharist and Imposition of Ashes at noon and 7 p.m. The Rev. Mary Beth Rivetti, priest associate at St. Mark’s, will preside and preach at both services. Lent ends on Easter, April 16. St. Mark’s is located at 111 S. Jefferson, across from the Moscow-Latah Public Library. For more information, call (208) 882-2022.
———
The tri-parishes of St. Mary’s in Cottonwood, Assumption in Ferdinand and St. Anthony in Greencreek are having a Lenten Movie Fellowship Night during the Lent season. Movies will be shown at 6 p.m. Thursdays beginning Thursday through April 7 at the Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville. There is no charge for the movies, but concessions will be available.
Movie schedule includes:
March 3: “The Two Popes,” PG-13
March 10: “Secondhand Lions,” PG
March 17: “The Book of Life,” PG
March 24: “God is Not Dead,” PG
March 31: “The Prince of Egypt,” G
April 7: “Passion of the Christ,” R.