The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5 p.m. today at the church. Food is available for pick-up as well as in-person dining through the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. The church’s food pantry is open from 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west door on Eighth Street. The church is at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.

Tags

Recommended for you