The Lewiston Bible Missionary Church will present “Wonderful Story Of Love” at 11 a.m. Sunday. The church is on the corner of 11th Street and Burrell Avenue. As always, traditional treat bags will be given.
———
KENDRICK — The annual Cameron Choir Christmas Cantata “Seekers of the Light” will be presented at 4 p.m. Sunday at Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 12633 Cameron Road. There is no cost to attend, and a coffee hour will follow in the church basement.
———
The Faith Bible Church Christmas Musical is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at 514 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
———
A concert of Christmas music will be presented at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston. The concert will feature adults and youth choirs, ensemble groups, soloists and instrumentalists from many surrounding areas. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and there is no cost to attend.
———
MOSCOW — St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will stage a nondenominational “Blue Christmas” service of remembrance and hope at 7 p.m. Wednesday. This quiet candlelit service, about an hour long, will include short readings and meditations. There will be reflective musical interludes by a trio of Linda Wharton, cello; Gladys Patten, violin; and Melissa Parkhurst, piano; along with other musicians. Readings will come from the Bible and secular authors and poets. The service is designed as shared time of remembering and healing as well an invitation to turn again to hope, said the Rev. Mary Beth Rivetti, supply priest at St. Mark’s. The church is located at 111 S. Jefferson St. across from the public library. Additional information is available by calling the church office at (208) 882-2022 or email stmark@moscow.com.