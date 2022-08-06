Gloria Richards, of Culdesac, a minister, author and worship leader, will speak on “Becoming a Sanctuary for God” at Fresh Fire Aglow on Aug. 13 at the Lewiston Lions Club, 1205 Eighth Ave.

The meeting is open to all women. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m., and the meeting will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Food bank donations are welcome.

Tags

Recommended for you