The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. Supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. Masks are required for all who enter the church building. The church is at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
PULLMAN — The Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman will host a series of discussions on the book “How the Bible Actually Works,” by Peter Enns, starting Sunday. The sessions are facilitated by Travis Mallett. Each of the series of six discussions will begin at 11:45 a.m. immediately following the church service. It isn’t necessary to attend the service to participate in the book discussion. The dates are as follows: Sunday, Jan. 16, no discussion Jan. 23 and 30 and Feb. 6, 13 and 20.
Enns, a progressive Bible scholar and host of “The Bible for Normal People” podcast, puts forth that there is no single right way to read the Bible and that the idea of “being right” as the ultimate measure of faith is a damaging concept. “How the Bible Actually Works,” is available at BookPeople in Moscow or online at Amazon. CCUCC also will be providing books. There is no cost to attend. Registration is required and can be done online at pullmanucc.org or the direct link is tinyurl.com/2p9ckkp2. For more information, call CCUCC at (509) 332-6411. Community Congregational United Church of Christ is an open and affirming Christian church dedicated to social justice. The church is at 525 NE Campus St. in Pullman.