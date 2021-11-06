MOSCOW — St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will observe All Saints’ Day on Sunday with special music at the 9:30 a.m. service.
Melissa Parkhurst, music director for the service, has chosen music reflecting bluegrass, Americana and country gospel traditions. Singers will be accompanied by Parkhurst on piano and other musicians on guitar, banjo, bass, saxophone and drums.
The Very Rev. Holladay Sanderson will preside at a celebration of Holy Eucharist. A covered-dish luncheon will follow the service.
The Christian holiday of All Saints’ Day falls on Nov. 1, followed by All Souls’ Day on Nov. 2. In the Episcopal Church, these feast days are usually observed on the first Sunday of November.
The church is located at 111 S. Jefferson, across from the Moscow-Latah Public Library. More information is available from the church office at (208) 882-2022 and at stmarkschurchmoscow.org.
KAMIAH — Saint Catherine’s Church’s annual Fall Dinner and Bazaar is set for Nov. 14 at St. Catherine’s Parish Hall, Seventh and Idaho St., here.
The doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for those interested in playing bingo or viewing the items in the Silent Auction and Country Store. A turkey dinner that includes dessert and beverage will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dinner tickets are available at the door for both dining room seating and to-go orders. Veteran’s tickets are $6, adult tickets are $8, and tickets for children 8 and younger are $4.
The Country Store will feature crafts and homemade treats. In addition to bingo, other activities will include a drawing for 24 items and a special children’s prize drawing. Tickets for the drawing may be purchased the day of the bazaar or in advance from any parishioner.
Both the main drawing and kids prize drawing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on bazaar day. The silent auction will be conducted during the dinner with bids accepted until 3 p.m. Online bidding also will be conducted on the parish Facebook page for safe no-contact fun @stcatherinesparishkamiah. Numerous quality items will be available for auction. This annual fundraising event is coordinated by St. Catherine’s Altar Society.
Orchards Community Church will hold Surviving the Holidays classes for GriefShare and DivorceCare. GriefShare is for those who have lost a loved one and DivorceCare supports people who have experienced divorce.
Classes will be held at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. GriefShare will be held in the Connection Center. DivorceCare meets in Room D1. For additional information, visit lewistonocc.org or call the church at (208) 743-1021.