The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5 p.m. today at the church. In-person dining, with a take-out option, is available from 4-5 p.m. Entry is through both the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue and the Eighth Street west entry door. The church’s food pantry is open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. More information is available by phone at (208) 743-9121. “The Episcopal Church welcomes you.”
———
Lewiston’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will present its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Sunday. The concert will be held at the LDS Stake Center, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston. All are welcome for “an evening of inspiring Christmas music.”
———
The Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church presents “A Christmas of Love,” the 51st annual Christmas Cantata, starting at 4 p.m. Dec. 17 at 1212 19th St., in Lewiston. There will be caroling, performances by the community choir, stories and visitors can witness the Bethlehem manger. Refreshments will be available.
———
The First Church of God will present a live Nativity scene from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 17 at 910 Sycamore St., in Clarkston. There will be hot chocolate, cider and Christmas cookies available, and caroling.