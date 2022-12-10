The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5 p.m. today at the church. In-person dining, with a take-out option, is available from 4-5 p.m. Entry is through both the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue and the Eighth Street west entry door. The church’s food pantry is open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. More information is available by phone at (208) 743-9121. “The Episcopal Church welcomes you.”

