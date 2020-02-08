A free community meal will be served from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays.
———
Trinity Lutheran Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary at their 9 a.m. service Sunday with the dedication of banners. A slideshow and brunch will follow. The church is at 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
———
The Lewiston First Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its annual ward conference at noon Sunday. The conference will take place at the meeting house located at 836 Preston Ave. Bishop Bill Reynolds will conduct the service and Stake President Matthew Clegg will preside.