A requiem Mass for All Souls’ Day will take place Monday at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston. The Mass will begin at 6 p.m. and will be said in the location of the cemetery where several Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet are buried.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region