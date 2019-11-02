A women’s conference titled, “Hope, Health and Humor for Life” is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Quality Inn Conference Room in Clarkston.
The conference will teach women about the physical body, as well as its connection to the spirit and soul through the word of God and humor.
There will be a break for lunch and participants are responsible for their own meal. Tickets are $20, or $150 for a table that includes eight tickets, with reserved seating and express check in. Tickets are available at His Story Christian Gift Center (cash or check only), 1702 21st St., Lewiston, by emailing hopehealthhumor@gmail.com or at hopehealthhumor.weebly.com.
———
A requiem Mass for All Souls’ Day will take place tonight at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston.
The Mass will begin at 7 p.m. and will be said in the location of the cemetery where several Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet are buried.
———
MOSCOW — St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will observe All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day with special music at its 9:30 a.m. service Sunday.
Melissa Parkhurst, music director for this service, has chosen music reflecting bluegrass, Americana and country-gospel traditions. Singers will be accompanied by Parkhurst on piano and other musicians on guitar, fiddle, bass and drums.
The Rev. Mary Beth Rivetti will preside at a celebration of Holy Eucharist and baptism. A covered-dish brunch will follow the service.
The church is at 111 S. Jefferson St., across from the Moscow-Latah Public Library. More information is available from the church office at (208) 882-2022 and at stmarkschurchmoscow.org.
———
MOSCOW — The annual Knights of Columbus all-you-can-eat sausage feast is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St.
Cost for adults is $12; youth ages 6-12 are $5, and children younger than 6 eat free.
———
FERDINAND — The Assumption Parish of Ferdinand will hold its annual dinner and raffle on Sunday at the Ferdinand Parish Hall.
A roast beef and ham dinner with all the trimmings will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kindergarten through sixth grade and free for preschool and younger.
The raffle drawing will begin at 4 p.m., with more than 30 chances to win. Bingo will be played all day.
———
OROFINO — The women of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church’s annual Harvest Dinner will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 446 Brown Ave.
The dinner is held in the Little Flower Room at the church. Sausage, two types of sauerkraut, potatoes, salad, rolls and desserts will be served.
The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12 and free for children younger than 6. Tickets can be bought at the door.
In addition to the dinner, a bake sale and craft sale will be held. Proceeds from this fundraiser help support the church’s ministries to the community.