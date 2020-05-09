The Episcopal Church of the Nativity’s free community supper is set for 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. The supper is available for pickup only at the south entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. There will be no inside seating. The food pantry continues to be open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday with entry through the west door on Eighth Street. The church is at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
———
COTTONWOOD — The Raspberry Festival will be postponed this year. The festival has been held the first Sunday of August at the Monastery of St. Gertrude for the last 27 years. A Tuesday news release from Sister Mary Forman, OSB, prioress, stated that the Benedictine Sisters of the monastery are deeply concerned about the health of the monastic community as well as the health of friends during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are deeply grateful for all the small businesses and individuals who have been our sponsors in past years and know of the hardships they are enduring. We do not want to place an unnecessary burden on those who have supported us. While we are sad we cannot host this event this summer, we understand that the circumstances are highly unusual and we look forward to celebrating with everyone next year.”