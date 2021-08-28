The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. The menu is a pulled pork soft taco, served with cheese, sour cream, olives and tomatoes. Each box will also include an apple and a cookie. Supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. Masks are optional for those fully vaccinated, and required for those not fully vaccinated. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
———
MOSCOW — St. Mark’s Episcopal Church’s annual “Mass on the Grass” is set for Sunday at Moscow’s Ghormley Park. The Very Rev. Holladay Sanderson, vicar of St. Mark’s, will preside and preach at the 10:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist service. Ad hoc instrumentalists will offer music. A special offering will be taken for Weekend Food for Kids, an outreach ministry of St. Mark’s and the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse. The worship service is open to all, regardless of faith tradition. It will be followed by a covered-dish picnic. In case of rain or unhealthy air quality, the service will be held at St. Mark’s, 111 S. Jefferson St. in Moscow. Ghormley Park is at the corner of Third and Home streets. Accessible parking is available between the park utility structure and West Park Elementary School. The 9:30 a.m. service at St. Mark’s is canceled. The regular worship schedule will resume Sept. 5. For more information, check this website: stmarkschurchmoscow.org or call St. Mark’s office at (208) 882-2022.
———
Community Praise and Worship Night with Nashville musicians Steve Krenz and Dino Pastin is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 5 at Abundant Life Church, 1483 16th Ave., Clarkston. There is no cost to attend.
———
Clarkston’s SonRise Church will have a community Fifth Sunday Sing at 6 p.m. Sunday. The church is at 2620 22nd St., in the Clarkston Heights.