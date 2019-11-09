In the Churches

Monsignor Andrew J. Schumacher will celebrate the 60th anniversary of his ordination to the Catholic priesthood next week.
“Father Andy,” as he is known to family and friends, was ordained Dec. 20, 1959, at North American College in Rome, together with his 52 classmates. Schumacher spent four years at the North American College seminary, and pursued his theological studies at the Jesuit Gregorian University in Rome.
He returned to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise in July 1960. His first assignment was at Our Lady of Lourdes in Lewiston, as an assistant pastor to Father Patrick Phelan. Three years later, Schumacher was appointed as the first full-time chaplain for the Catholic students at the University of Idaho. During his 11 years at UI, he oversaw the planning and construction of St. Augustine’s Catholic Center.
Schumacher next served as the rector of St. John’s Cathedral in Boise, where he oversaw a major renovation of the cathedral in 1979. Schumacher has also served parishes in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene, St. Mary’s in Boise, Cottonwood, Greencreek and Ferdinand.
To celebrate Schumacher’s 60 years of priestly life, there will be an open house reception from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 16 at the St. Stanislaus Parish Center, 633 Fifth St., Lewiston. A Mass of Thanksgiving will be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Church at 5 p.m.
———
A free community meal will be served from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday.
———
POMEROY — Pataha Flour Mill near Pomeroy will host an evening of worship, featuring the music of Bill Gaither, at 7 tonight. Worship will be preceded by a buffet dinner from 5-7 p.m. by donation. Reservations can be made by calling (509) 843-3799.
———
GENESEE — The Genesee Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday in the new Genesee fire station on Chestnut Street. The menu will be pancakes, eggs, sausage and hash browns. The cost is by donation.
———
KAMIAH — The Kamiah 2nd Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its annual ward conference at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The conference will be held at the meeting house located on U.S. Highway 12 in Kamiah. Bishop Dennis Olsen will conduct the service and Stake President Matthew Clegg will preside.
———
KAMIAH — The annual Fall Dinner and Bazaar is 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church parish hall, Seventh and Idaho streets. The event will also include bingo, country store and silent auction. The menu will include a turkey dinner, dessert and beverage. The cost is $8 for the regular price and $4 for ages 8 and younger.