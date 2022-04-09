The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5 p.m. today (note new time) at the church.
Supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue.
The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street.
The church is at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
———
An all-community Easter Sunrise Service is set for 6:30 a.m. April 17 at Vineland Cemetery.
———
Orchards Community Church Easter services and weekend events include 6 p.m. Good Friday, and Easter Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 16, a service at 6 p.m. April 16, and Easter services 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. April 17.
The church is at 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
———
The First Church of the Nazarene begins with a Holy Week Prayer Walk from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Participants can take part on either day.
There will be a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. A brunch and a children’s Eggstravaganza will take place at 9 a.m. Easter April 17 and will be followed by an Easter worship service at 10:30 a.m.
The church is at 1700 Eighth St., Lewiston.
———
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity announces a Holy Week (Monday through Friday) schedule of worship opportunities.
The church will worship each evening at 7 p.m. with an added noon service on Good Friday as participants walk with Jesus to the Cross and then celebrate his Resurrection on Easter Sunday.
The specific schedule includes: evening prayer as a spoken service at 7 p.m. Monday; evening prayer as a spoken service at 7 p.m. Tuesday; a healing Eucharist with Tenebrae at 7 p.m. Wednesday; commemoration of the First Eucharist at 7 p.m. for Maundy Thursday; Good Friday at noon as a spoken service, and 7 p.m. with hymns; the Great Vigil of Easter for Holy Saturday at 7 p.m. next Saturday; and Easter Sunday at 8 a.m. April 17 with Holy Eucharist and hymns, and 10:30 a.m. festive Holy Eucharist and the celebration of the resurrection.
The church is located at 721 Eighth St., Lewiston. Office hours at 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday.
For more information, call (208) 743-9121.
———
All Saints Catholic Church will hold Holy Week Masses beginning with Palm Sunday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 7:30 and 10 a.m. at the church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
A Holy Thursday Mass is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, with Stations of the Cross being held at noon Friday, with a Good Friday service is set for 7 p.m.
An Easter Vigil Mass is set for 7:30 p.m. April 16 with Easter Sunday Masses being at 7:30 and 10 a.m. April 17
———
LAPWAI — Sacred Heart Catholic Church here will hold its Holy Week Masses beginning with Palm Sunday at 11:45 a.m. at the church, 305 Birch Ave. E., Lapwai.
A Holy Thursday Mass is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Thursday, and the Good Friday service is set for 5:45 p.m. Friday.
An Easter Sunday Mass will be celebrated at 11:45 a.m. Holy Family Catholic Church will hold their Holy Week Masses beginning with Palm Sunday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. at the church located at 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
A Holy Thursday Mass is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, with a Good Friday service is set for 3 p.m. An Easter Vigil Mass is set for 8 p.m. April 16 with Easter Sunday Mass at 9 a.m.
———
David Ring, a nationally known speaker who talks about overcoming “seemingly insurmountable obstacles,” will appear at the House of Faith Church in Lewiston on June 12.
Ring, 68, was born with cerebral palsy and was orphaned when he was 14. “Life was worse than hopeless to him until his relationship began with Jesus Christ who taught him self-respect and acceptance of his physical challenges,” according to Ring’s biography.
Ring’s sermon is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. June 12 at the church, located at 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston. It is free and open to the public.
More details are available by calling (208) 743-1081.