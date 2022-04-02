Richard Stepanek from Alpha Omega Institute will be speaking at River Valley Bible Church at 10 a.m. Sunday. Stepanek was taught evolution in school and in church. He believed it until God opened his eyes to creation at a “Discover Creation” seminar. After extensive personal research on the subject, Stepanek became firmly convinced that the facts support the literal account of creation found in the Bible. Stepanek joined Alpha Omega Institute as a full-time speaker in 1997 and has taught both in the States and internationally. Stepanek has done extensive studies in Genesis and its relevance to the rest of the Scripture, and loves to teach on this topic. His wife, Sue, will be with him. River Valley Bible Church meets at 10 a.m. Sundays at 731 Warner Ave (Footnotes Dance and Fitness Studio) in Lewiston.
GRANGEVILLE — The tri-parishes of St. Mary’s in Cottonwood, Assumption in Ferdinand and St. Anthony in Greencreek are having a Lenten Movie Fellowship Night during the Lent season. The final movie, “Passion of the Christ,” R, begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville. There is no charge, but concessions will be available for a charge.