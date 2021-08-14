The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. Served as a “meal in a sack,” the menu will be a chicken salad sandwich, fruit, chips and cookies.
The supper will be available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue.
The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. Masks are optional for those fully vaccinated and required for those not fully vaccinated.
The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.