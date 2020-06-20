A free community dinner drive-through is set for 5 p.m. tonight at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3434 Sixth St., in the Lewiston Orchards.
The Orchards Community Church’s Sunday service times are at 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and Monday service at 7 p.m. Online services are at www.lewistonocc.org. The church is handicap accessible and is located at 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston, and may be contacted at (208) 743-1021.
Members of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston, will resume in-house worship services at 9 a.m. Sunday. Attendance is limited to 50 people. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing.
The All Saints Catholic School’s Steve Wessels Memorial Taste of Hops event is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 27 at the church, 3326 14th St. Tickets are $15 and include a pulled pork dinner and a drink. There will be a dessert auction, live music from the B-Sides and the Strive to Drive drawing at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the school’s technology program.