POMEROY — The Pataha Flour Mill, near Pomeroy, will have its November “Praise Gathering” at 7 tonight. A buffet dinner by donation is set for 5-7 p.m., with reservations requested at (509) 843-3799.
———
Mark Newman, baritone and organist from Clarkston, and Jon Van Vogt, tenor and pianist from Pataha, will present their annual Christmas concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at SonRise Church, 2620 22nd St., in the Clarkston Heights. A free-will offerings will be accepted.
———
The Pastoral Care Department of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center is sponsoring a Holiday Grief Workshop at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Conference Room C on the second floor. There will be a time of input on how to live through the holiday season when you have lost a loved one. There will be a prayer service where the names of deceased loved ones will be remembered by name and there will be a time for socializing. Additional information is available by calling (208) 799-5204.