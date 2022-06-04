Donna Zipp is taking over as pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston and will lead her first worship service at the church Sunday.
Zipp comes to the Lewiston church from Pierce, where she led Faith Lutheran Church. She and her husband, Rodney, are originally from Texas.
Zipp will be formally installed during a ceremony June 26.
Trinity Lutheran Church is at 920 Eighth Ave.
————
Fay Carpenter, of Post Falls, will be speaking at a Women’s Aglow meeting 9:30 a.m. June 11 at the Lewiston Lions Club, 1205 Eighth Ave.
The interdenominational event is free.
Carpenter will speak on the theme, “Revive Us Oh Lord.” She has been a teacher, pastor, leadership trainer and Aglow “Heart to Heart” leader.
More information is available by calling (208) 816-6300.