Evangelist Nick Hasselstrom of Cross Tied Ministries will present a message titled, “One Drop of Blood” at 6:30 tonight at the old ROXY Theater, 714 Main St., Lewiston. Refreshments and coffee will be served afterward. Attendees may park in the back and use the back entrance to the building.
———
The Lewiston Third Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its annual ward conference at 9 a.m. Sunday. The conference will take place at the meetinghouse, at 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston. Bishop Brad Stoddard will conduct the service and Stake President Matthew Clegg will preside.
———
A quarterly memorial service to remember those who died during the months of September, October or November will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Chapel at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, 415 Sixth St., Lewiston. Refreshments will be served following the service. Additional information is available by calling (208) 799-5402.