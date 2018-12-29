All are invited to SonRise Church’s Fifth Sunday Sing at 6 p.m. Sunday. A New Year’s theme is planned, with a variety of musical renditions of favorite hymns and gospel songs. New participants are welcome. A New Year’s celebration with finger foods will follow in the church fellowship hall. The church is at 2620 22nd St., Clarkston Heights.
———
A “Happy Trails” going-away fellowship hour for Pastor Chuck and Heidi Cram, who have served Lewiston’s First United Methodist Church for almost four years, will take place after the 10:30 a.m. worship Sunday.
In addition, there will be a Special Charge Conference to accept a new agreement with Clarkston’s United Methodist Church. The two churches will begin Tuesday to share Pastor Cody Stauffer, currently solely at Clarkston UMC. Each church will retain their individual identities, committees and church councils.
There will be changes to worship hours at each church. Lewiston First will start at 9 a.m. Jan. 6, and Clarkston UMC will start worship at 11 a.m. the same day. Changes to Sunday school hours, music practices and other activities are being considered for both churches as well. On Jan. 6 the Staff Parish Relations Committee at Lewiston First UMC will host a “Welcome” fellowship reception for Stauffer and his family after the 9 a.m. worship service.
———
Blessed Hope Assembly of God in Lewiston is holding a Sunday night sing starting at 6 p.m. Sunday. There will be special music and a hymn sing-along. The church is at 1033 Burrell Ave.