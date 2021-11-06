I’ve been injected by love everlasting

I ministered to a homeless man last week at the Walmart parking lot. He was under a blanket, shaking. He said he needed a fix and was waiting for his supplier to come by. I asked him if he knew Jesus and he said he did. Then I asked him if I could pray for him and he said yes. I prayed for him and gave him a $10 gift certificate for Walmart to get something to eat.
As I left, I thought to myself, “Man, am I glad I don’t need a fix anymore.” Alcohol used to be my fix. When I said that, the Lord softly spoke to me, “Yes, you do, and I AM your fix.” I am not ashamed to admit, that is so true, I need a Jesus fix every day. That fix comes from the word of God, the Bible. The Bible is the greatest love story ever written, all summoned up in John 3:16, “That God so loved the world ... ”
Let me give you my acrostic for Bible. B-een I-njected B-y L-ove E-verlasting. When I was born again 28 years ago, the Lord injected me with his love everlasting. I call it a lethal injection of the love of Christ! That love changed my life forever. Do you know who injected me with that love? Do you know who my supplier, my pusher is? It’s the Holy Spirit.
Romans 5:5 says, “Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us.” The Holy Spirit is my pusher. He pushes me to my fix, Jesus, every day. The Holy Spirit makes the love of Jesus real in my life. I used to think alcohol was my problem. It wasn’t, the real problem was I just needed someone to love me.
I spent years looking for that love in all the wrong places. Love is mentioned 361 times in the bible. Here are just a few: Romans 8:35, “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ?” 1 Corinthians 13:13, “And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.” Colossians 3:14, “But above all these things put on love, which is the bond of perfection.” 1 John 4:19, “We love him because he first loved us.” 1 John 4:8, “He who does not love does not know God, for God is love.”
Look what else I get when the Holy Spirit, my pusher, gives me a Jesus fix. Galatians 5:22, “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.” Notice the first fruit of the Spirit is love. Let me ask you, why wouldn’t you want that kind of fix?
Now to the real serious part of this article. Do you know why this Jesus fix is available to you and I? Because Jesus hung on an old rugged cross and gave his life for your sin and my sin, for the sin of the world, past, present and future. You might say he took a lethal injection. A lethal injection of sin. Your sin and my sin killed our savior! Remember, they didn’t take his life, he gave his life. Can we only imagine? I am in tears now.
In closing, I need to tell you that you can’t have my fix. You have to get your own fix. James 4:8, “Draw near to God and he will draw near to you.” Deuteronomy 4:29, “But from there you will seek the lord your God, and you will find him if you seek him with all your heart and with all your soul.” Get into God’s word, the Bible. When you do, I truly believe you will be able to say, “I have Been Injected By Love Everlasting.”
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.