Jonathan Hughes has been called as the new bishop of the Lewiston second ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Born and raised in northwest Wyoming, he and his family moved to Lewiston in 1989, where he is employed as a mortgage banker. He and his wife, Janet, are the parents of two grown children, son Riley (Hailey), and daughter Rachel. They also have two granddaughters. His counselors are Justin Ruegsegger and Roland Gammill.
Hughes to be new bishop of Lewiston second ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
