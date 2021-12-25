Pastors Greg and Robin Pedersen are retiring from Lewiston’s House of Faith church after Sunday’s service.
The Pedersens have been committed to the church since 1977 and were appointed pastors of The House of Faith in December 2002. The couple have been married since 1974 and have three children, Andrea (Brian) Bolen, Ryan (Carrie) Pedersen and Justin (Brooke) Pedersen.
After retirement, Greg Pedersen will be involved in the church’s East Africa Ministry, as well as its Victory Television station ministry, according to a news release from The House of Faith.
“We have been and are blessed to have a pastor who takes his role as servant leader very seriously as they continually seek God to direct them in their lives and for The House of Faith congregation,” the news release said.
An open house to celebrate the Pedersens’ retirement is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Jan. 8 at the church, at 2502 16th Ave.
The House of Faith Board is searching for a new pastor, according to the news release.