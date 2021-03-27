Hope is rising this Easter, L-C Valley

On Jan. 31, the news mentioned a man lost his life in a side-by-side accident. Immediately hit with the feeling of dread, I said to myself, “What? Another person from our town? Geez, we’re all struggling with this pandemic, and now a family has possibly lost a father, husband, or brother!”
The next day I discovered it was a friend I just met this past summer. He was a great guy and made our town a happier place. This is just one of four local tragic deaths.
Apparently, in Nez Perce County, suicide is up by 26 percent and domestic battery/assault is up by 32 percent, obviously linked to the pandemic. I live in Clarkston, and I seem to hear more sirens than I used to, and like me, many ask, “What is happening to our town?” Like a fog, hopelessness settles in, encompassing all of us.
If you’re like me, you need hope there’s good in store for us, hope better days lie ahead. We need hope restored. The only place we can turn is above, to someone bigger than us, someone who cares, someone who knows, who’s in control, and who loves us. We need to know we deeply matter to God. We need to know God doesn’t play favorites, or because of our past, he looks the other way. Jesus told us a story to help us know no matter who we are, or what we’ve done, he dearly loves us. It goes like this.
A very wealthy man’s youngest son had enough living under his dad’s roof. “I’m done,” he yelled at his dad, “I wish you were dead. Give me my inheritance now. I’m outta here!”
Love doesn’t control. By its very nature, it is uncontrolling. So, the dad gave him his inheritance and blessed him. Finally free, he did whatever he wanted, gave in to every impulse, and partied like crazy.
When his money ran out, so did his friends. Hungry and at rock bottom, he realized life with his dad wasn’t so bad after all. He started home, rehearsing his apology. His clothes in tatters, his shoes gambled away, he was a pitiful mess.
Now most fathers would put the kid on probation, or at least give him a piece of his mind, or disown him. But not this father. You see, every day this father was looking for his son. Each day he’d get his binoculars, stand out on the porch, glassing the long lane, looking for that familiar gait headed home.
One day he thought his eyes were playing tricks on him. He saw what looked like his son! “Yessssss!” he roared, jumping off the porch, running like a man who’d lost his mind. Now, back then, wealthy men were overweight. Respected and dignified men never ran. Without caring what people thought, he ran wild through the city gates (where all the influential people gathered). His servants trailing him wondering if he’d gone mad, created quite a spectacle.
Huffing and puffing, he met his son, picking him off the ground with a great bear hug.
“Dad, I’m so sorry,” the son began, but the father cut him off, yelling at the servants, “Quick, I don’t want anyone seeing my son like this. Get him shoes, a tux, and a ring (the sign of wealth).” He didn’t want his son to incur any more shame walking by the gawkers at the city gates.
“Call the caterer,” the father commanded, “and call everyone we know. We are having the greatest feast ever! And by the way, hire a band too! We’re going to celebrate like there’s no tomorrow because my son was lost, but now he’s found!”
Jesus told us this story so we’d know what grace looks like. So we could know what his heart is like toward us. If God could be so gracious to a son who’d been so awful, think of how he cares for you. Because he cares, you have hope.
Easter means Jesus died in our place, rose from the dead and made everyone able to be saved! Because our sin is paid for, we don’t face his justice. He’s not judgmental, but loving and gracious like this father. He promises eternal life to anyone who believes in him for it.
If he had a wallet, your picture would be in it; if he had a fridge, your picture would be on it. He’s awfully fond of you; so much so, he gave his life for you! Easter means he relates to us like this father and his runaway son. This gives us hope for brighter todays and eternity.
So, every night you see the Easter cross lit up on the hill (thank you, Lions Club) remember, that cross is a symbol of hope. You dearly matter to God.
Stevens is the pastor at Christ’s Church in Kamiah. He resides in Clarkston.