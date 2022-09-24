There is an old Aerosmith song with an intriguing title: “Just Push Play.” And as I thought about it, the Lord gave me this scenario:
Imagine: It is the typical week for many Christians. They get up Monday morning and “push play.” They go throughout the whole week, working a job, raising a family, shopping, engaging in their favorite recreations and hobbies, watching television, surfing the net and, of course, checking Facebook.
They get up Sunday morning, “push pause,” and go to church for an hour and a half. They sing a few songs, listen to a short message and leave church. On their way out the door, many will push “play” and continue on with their very busy lives.
There is something very miscued about this scenario. I am not saying we should never be on “play,” but we should spend more time every day on “pause,” seeking God.
“Pause” time should be spent in God’s word, spent in prayer, and spent in sharing Jesus with a lost and dying world. Believe me, the more time we spend with the Lord on “pause,” the more effective every other aspect of our lives will be.
It says in Psalm 46:10 — “... Be still and know that I am God.” That word, “still,” is basically saying, “pause.”
Look at the word “wait.” It is basically saying, “pause,” too. Several Bible verses stress this.
Psalm 25:5 — “... for You are the God of my salvation; On You I wait all the day.”
Psalm 27:14 — “Wait on the LORD; Be of good courage ...”
Isaiah 40:31 — “... but those who wait on the LORD shall renew their strength.”
In the garden, Jesus told the disciples to watch and pray with him. He was saying, “Pause with me for an hour.” He told the disciples to wait in Jerusalem until they received power to witness for him. They were put on “pause” and they prayed continually in one accord for days.
Let me say again, the more time we spend on “pause” with God, the more we will be ready and prepared for what the world throws at us. We have a great role model in Jesus. He spent a lot of his time on “pause.” He would go out and pray all night. He prayed all night before he chose the 12 disciples. He would get up early in the morning and pray.
To be honest, I believe when Jesus was not healing the sick, casting out demons, and raising the dead, his life was on “pause” with the Father. He knew that one day there was going to come a time when he would have to push “play” for our sake and he wanted to be ready for that moment. He was on “pause” when He prayed to the Father in the garden, “... if it is at all possible could you remove this cup from me? ...” (Luke 22:42). He was sweating drops as of blood! He may have been thinking, “Father, I am not sure I can push ‘play.’ ” He would go on to say, “nevertheless, not My will be done but Your will.” (Luke 22:42).
We know that Jesus eventually would be beaten to a pulp, taken and nailed to an old rugged cross and crucified for the sins of the world — your sin and my sin. He had spent most of his life on “pause” with the Father, preparing just for this moment. Metaphorically, I can see a remote in his nailed, scarred hand, and with everything he had left, he would push “play.”
Oh my, I am sobbing! The last words Jesus spoke were, “It is finished!” (John 19:30). Can you grasp that moment? Those words still “play” out loud and clear today. That, my dear friends, is the ultimate powerplay in the history of mankind.
The evangelist in me can’t stop here. We know they took Jesus down and buried Him in a tomb. The disciples thought that was the end. We know it was only a three-day “pause.” I am getting excited now, I feel like hitting “fast forward.”
In three days, Jesus rose from the dead and he put the good news of the Gospel into “play” — his death, burial and resurrection. I will rejoice until the day I die that — for my sake and yours — Jesus decided to just push “play.”
