As we come once again upon the most wonderful time of the year, I have been drawn to the scripture from Luke 2:19: “But Mary kept all these things and pondered them in her heart.” She had just given birth to Jesus. The prophecy of Isaiah had been fulfilled.
Isaiah 7:14: “Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign: Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.”
Isaiah 9:6: “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given; And the government will be upon his shoulder.
“And his name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”
Now there were shepherds out in the field and an angel came and spoke to them. Luke 2:11: “For there is born to you this day in the city of David a savior, who is Christ the Lord.” They dropped everything they were doing and went to see. Luke 2:15: So it was, when the angels had gone away from them into heaven, that the shepherds said to one another, “Let us now go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has come to pass, which the Lord has made known to us.”
Luke 2:17-18: “Now when they had seen him, they made widely known the saying which was told them concerning this child. And all those who heard it marveled at those things which were told them by the shepherds.”
I find it very intriguing, that during all of this excitement, Mary simply pondered these things in her heart. Does anyone but me wonder just what she may have pondered. I did look up the definition of pondered and it says, “to think or consider, especially quietly, soberly, and deeply.” Mary couldn’t have pondered on what the Bible said; it hadn’t been written yet. We know that she hadn’t heard the song, “Mary Did You Know, that your baby boy would one day walk on water, he would save your sons and daughters, he would give sight to a blind man, he would calm the storms, he would raise the dead, he was God’s perfect lamb, the sleeping child you’re holding is the great I am, and when you kiss his face, you are kissing the face of God.”
I would like to share with you all the things that Mary pondered, but to be honest I have no idea. I don’t think anyone but Mary could possibly know that. I do know the song, “Mary Did You Know?” I do know everything mentioned in that song is backed up by the word of God. I am so thankful for who that baby born in a manger grew up to be, my savior and your savior. For you and me, the Bible has been written. We have been given a lot to ponder.
I have been reading and pondering on the word of God for many years now. I like simple. In closing, can I give you a simple picture to ponder on? Have you ever seen a cow laying under a tree and she is chewing? You wonder what in the world is she chewing. She is just laying there. Well, my friend, she is chewing her cud. It’s all part of her digestive system. She mixes her feed with her saliva and it goes to part of her stomach. Then it comes back up and she chews on it more. I am told that there are four parts to her stomach that this transpires. They say that cud chewing cows are much healthier than those who don’t chew their cud. I hope you get the picture.
We need to do that with the word of God. We ponder on it, meditate on it, chew on it (so to speak). Like a cow chews her cud. When we do that, we too will be much healthier. Just a little “something to ponder.”
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.