When was the last time you made a deposit into your ‘faith account’?

Nick Hasselstrom

Have you ever had a friend share with you some far-fetched scheme he is planning? You listen for awhile, and then you say to him, “have you lost your mind?”

This writer has been told that he is a little too extreme and excited about loving Jesus. To that I plead guilty. The reason I am the way I am is because when the Holy Spirit of God came into my life in a powerful way, “I lost my mind.” Let me explain what I am talking about. Up until the night I lost my mind, I had been reading the word of God every day for months. I didn’t realize it, but the word of God was transforming my mind.

