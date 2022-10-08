Have you ever had a friend share with you some far-fetched scheme he is planning? You listen for awhile, and then you say to him, “have you lost your mind?”
This writer has been told that he is a little too extreme and excited about loving Jesus. To that I plead guilty. The reason I am the way I am is because when the Holy Spirit of God came into my life in a powerful way, “I lost my mind.” Let me explain what I am talking about. Up until the night I lost my mind, I had been reading the word of God every day for months. I didn’t realize it, but the word of God was transforming my mind.
Romans 12:2 — “And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.”
That night, I put off the carnal mind and put on the mind of Christ.
1 Corinthians 2:16 — “For who hath known the mind of the Lord, that he may instruct him? But we have the mind of Christ.”
Philippians 2:5 — “Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus.”
Ephesians 4:23-24 — “And be renewed in the spirit of your mind, and that you put on the new man which was created according to God, in true righteousness and holiness.”
Since that night, my life has never been the same. I have a passionate love for Jesus! The carnal mind will never love Jesus. The carnal mind is too concerned about it’s own trinity: “me, myself and I.” As a matter of fact, the word tells us that the carnal mind is enmity to God.
Romans 8:7 — “Because the carnal mind is enmity against God; for it is not subject to the law of God, nor indeed can be.”
The definition of carnal is: worldly, earthly, temporal, fleshly. I have a question; I am not here to judge, just to stir us up a bit. Are you trying to walk your life out as a Christian with a carnal mind, or have you put on the mind of Christ? The answer to that question will determine how effective you will be in furthering the Kingdom of God. It’s that simple.
As I thought about all the people in the bible who lost their minds, I couldn’t help but feel encouraged, and in good company. Let me share just a few. Don’t you suppose Noah was mocked and asked a few times, “have you lost your mind?” When Abraham packed up to leave, can you just hear his wife Sarah? “Where are we going?” Abraham, “I don’t know.” “How long are we going to be there?” Abraham, “I don’t know.” “What are we going to do?” Abraham, “I don’t know.” Sarah, “Have you lost your mind?”
How about the three boys thrown into the fiery furnace because they wouldn’t bow down to a golden image? Cuckoo, cuckoo! David coming up against Goliath with a little bitty stone — “Have you lost your mind David?” Elijah taking on 450 prophets of Baal on Mt. Carmel, one might say he was a few cards short of a full deck. Then we have Daniel and the lions den, Joshua and the walls of Jericho, Giedion and his band of 300. Let’s not leave out all of the prophets of the Old Testament, John the Baptist, the 12 disciples, and of course the Apostle Paul.
Wow! That is some pretty good company of people who lost their minds for the Lord.
Then we have Jesus. Don’t you know when Jesus was praying in the garden, that Satan was right there whispering in his ear, “you’re going to die for these people, they hate you, have you lost your mind?” Satan knew if Jesus went to the cross that it was all over for him.
1 John 3:8 — “He who sins is of the devil, for the devil has sinned from the beginning. For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that He might destroy the works of the devil.”
Satan no longer has any arms or feet. You see he was de-feeted and dis-armed at the cross, by the blood of Jesus. Sorry, I couldn’t help myself. In closing, I will ask again, have you lost your mind? Have you put on the mind of Christ?
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.