Have you asked God for his grace?

Every Christian should be able to answer the question, “What is grace?”
Historically, we see it as the very moving of God that thundered through Europe in Dr. Martin Luther’s day; the very grace preached by George Whitefield in England and Jonathan Edwards in the American colonies during the First Great Awakening. It is that very grace that was preached in the mission fields by men with the names of Carey in India, Judson in Burma and Taylor in China.
Indeed, it is the same truth preached in London by C.H. Spurgeon in the second half of the 19th century. It is the very grace of God of which Augustine wrote and preached during the nascent days of the fifth century in North Africa, and the same grace of which Paul the Apostle wrote in 13 New Testament epistles.
But I have yet to answer the question, “What is grace?” Consider these aspects of God’s lovingkindness (grace) toward his people: Jesus Christ died for each Christian personally (Acts 20:28; John 10:14, 15); he unconditionally loves each Christian (Ephesians 1:4; Acts 13:48; 2 Thessalonians 2:13). Also take note that in spite of a Christian’s willfulness, God’s love is irresistible and far more powerful than all their fears, anxieties and problems combined (Romans 9:10-24; Jeremiah 13:23).
When you were still in the thralldom of the kingdom of darkness and sin and unable to turn to Christ of your own will (Romans 8:7; John 1:13), he brought you forth into his light and will continue to sanctify you until you are with him in heaven (John 10:28, 29; Romans 8:37-39; Psalm 37:28). The Apostle Paul writes in Ephesians 2:8, 9, “For by grace are ye saved through faith, and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God, not of works, lest any man should boast himself.” (Geneva Bible of 1599)
Dear reader, that is “grace,” God’s lovingkindness and God’s gift to undeserving sinners. Have you asked God for this precious gift?
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.