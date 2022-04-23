Have you ever done something and have someone tell you that you are just plain crazy? In the past 29 years as a Christian, I can’t tell you how many times I have been told that.
I have been known to ride through town on my bike with a toilet seat around my neck to show what it’s like to be on the “pity pot.”
I have stuffed a pillow under my shirt, and wrote on my shirt that I am pregnant with “hope.”
I have crawled out of a real casket with rags wrapped all around me, so I could show people how Lazarus got out of his “dead man” clothes when Jesus raised him from the dead.
For Palm Sunday, I have written on my shirt, front and back, with a big black marker, that the rocks won’t outcry me.
Believe me, that is just a short list.
Here is where I need to be transparent.
Just a couple days ago, I let being called crazy get to me. I went into my prayer room and started feeling sorry for myself to the point of tears. Telling myself that I am just a crazy old man. I am being honest; I have nothing to hide.
Then the Spirit of God took over and he told me to look up the definition of crazy. When I thought of crazy, I thought about Jack Nicholson in “The Shining.” He was crazy, right?
Well, let me give you the definition of crazy: possessed by enthusiasm or excitement; departing from proportion; full of cracks or flaws; out of the ordinary; passionately pre-occupied.
That lines up with 1 Peter 2:9, “But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvelous light.” (KJV)
God’s people are called a peculiar people. Listen to the definition of peculiar: Not ordinary or usual; odd or strange, curious; unique; and — I love this one — belonging distinctively to “one” person. Wow!
When I read all of this, in an instant, everything changed. I cried out, “I am crazy!” “I am crazy!”
I am crazy about my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I belong to him! The day he came to live in my life, he poured out his love into my heart through the power of the Holy Spirit, (Romans 5:5, “Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us.”) It was the love of God that drove me crazy.
I think that everyone who calls themselves a Christian ought to be crazier. How can you look at the finished work of the cross and not get crazy for Jesus? He died for you to give you eternal life. He made the ultimate sacrifice for you!
John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
Listen, have you ever seen people at concerts, or sporting events? They stand up and jump up and down and raise their hands in the air and shout for the artists, or players, you might say they go crazy.
Have you ever heard a commentator say, “The crowd going crazy!” Hear me, they do this and they don’t even know the people they are going crazy for, nor do the artists or players even know they exist.
The artists or players have never done one thing to improve the lives of those going crazy. They have sacrificed nothing.
As a matter of fact, they are being paid by the people going crazy for them.
Hmm, that sounds a little crazy. Are you getting the point?
I know my God and my God knows me. One of my favorite scriptures is Isaiah 43:1, “But now, thus says the LORD, who created you, O Jacob, (Nick) And He who formed you, O Israel; (Nick) ‘Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; you are Mine.’ ” I have a personal relationship with my God. So, next time you call me crazy, I will just say, “I resemble that remark, I am crazy.”
God’s love drove me crazy.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.