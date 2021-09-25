There is a very familiar scripture in the Bible where Jesus says, “assuredly, I say to you, if you have faith as a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move.” (Matthew 17:20).
He is not talking about a physical mountain. I believe the mountain Jesus is talking about in this story is the mountain of the demon controlling the epileptic. We know that Jesus went on to cast out the demon in this boy, thereby moving his mountain.
As I thought about this scripture, I thought about some of the mountains that Jesus has removed from my life. The mountain of alcohol addiction, fear, lust, shame, hatred, bitterness and unforgiveness.
I know many of you reading this article have also had mountains removed from your life. Maybe someone reading this right now is standing at the base of their mountain. Perhaps the mountain of illness, fear, addiction, homelessness, hopelessness or despair. I want to assure you that Jesus Christ is the ultimate “mountain mover.”
The scripture says if we just have faith as a mustard seed, we can say to this mountain, “Be moved.” A mustard seed isn’t very big. I want you to understand, it isn’t the size of your faith, it is the source, the object of your faith, that really matters.
Jesus Christ IS the source, the object of every Christian’s faith. We are saved by grace through faith in Jesus Christ, and him alone (Ephesians 2:8). So, take that mustard seed of faith and put it in Jesus and see what he will do.
The Bible tells us in Psalm 97:5: “The mountains melt like wax at the presence of the LORD, at the presence of the Lord of the whole earth.”
Jesus is waiting for you and I to bring him our mountains. Listen to what he said in Matthew 11:28-30: “Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.”
In Luke 4:18, he said: “The Spirit of the LORD is upon Me, because He has anointed Me to preach the gospel to the poor; He has sent Me to heal the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and recovery of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed.”
That, my friends, covers a lot of mountains. What Jesus is saying there is that he has been anointed to remove those mountains. You might ask if Jesus has any personal experience at moving mountains. I am glad you ask. Just read the story of the Exodus, Joshua and Jericho, Elijah at Mount Carmel, Daniel and the lions den, David and Goliath, and all the healings in the New Testament.
Need I say more? Yes, I need to tell you two more.
Do you know what Jesus did when he hung on the cross and died? He moved a huge mountain from our lives. A huge mountain of sin, past, present and future. Not just from our lives, but from the whole world.
John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” 2 Corinthians 5:21 says He “became sin.” He moved that mountain of sin by absorbing it. I can’t go on without shouting, “thank you, Jesus!”
It gets better! After he died, they took him down and put him in a tomb. Three days later he rolled away that stone! Jesus moved the mountain of death when he rose from the dead! Hallelujah! John 11:25: Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live.”
1 Peter 1:3 says, “we have been begotten again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.”
Dear reader, Jesus has already moved the mountain of sin in our lives and the mountain of death, can you think of any other mountains he can’t remove? He has proven himself to be, “The ultimate mountain mover.”
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.