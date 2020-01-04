God calls us to do more than just believe

Does God exist? Does God love us? Most Americans say yes on both counts. However, God will not hear our loud yeses if our lives are whispering no.
Chances are, you’ve seen “John 3:16” on a big banner or on an athlete’s face. It famously says, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.” Amen!
So, all we have to do is believe, right? Having met the minimum requirement, we know God will keep our reservation in heaven ready until we arrive, correct? Not so fast.
Read beyond John 3:16 and you will see what Jesus meant by the word “believe.” Listen to the Lord: “He who believes in the Son has eternal life; but he who does not obey the Son will not see life, but the wrath of God abides on him” (John 3:36). Notice that Jesus used the words “believe” and “obey” interchangeably.
In the New Testament, the Greek verb “pisteuo” means more than merely affirming the existence of a deity. It means to trust, obey and hold faith.
The same is true for the Old Testament (Hebrew) word “aman,” which means to trust, be faithful, or stand firm. It is related to the “amen” I often heard my dad utter in church. “Aman” is a covenant-keeping verb. When the Psalmist wrote, “I believe in your commands” (Psalm 119:66), he was committing himself to obeying them, not just acknowledging they exist.
Biblically speaking, there is nothing easy about believing in God. Abraham, the father of the faithful, was tested to the core of his being (Genesis 22).
To say God exists is one thing. To encounter a holy God is another. That never happens without our abject repentance. We cannot just slip our sinfulness under the rug and ask God to live in our hearts. We must first die to our sinful selves to begin to follow Jesus. Christian baptism is our water grave. We do the dying. God does the saving — forever.
Making faith sound easy is nothing new. The apostle James warned his readers that even “demons also believe and shudder” (James 2:19). Does that mean demons get to go to heaven too? Read on. Having challenged the notion that “pisteuo” merely affirms God’s existence, James insisted that “faith without works is dead” (James 2:20).
Is James implying that obedience earns God’s love or merits our heavenly reward? No. He was just being honest about what the word faith really means. Echoing James, Paul wrote of believers who “profess to know God, but by their deeds they deny Him” (Titus 1:16). Faith is as faith does.
Turns out, God is rather demanding. His high standard of Spirit-led holiness is fully consistent with his inexhaustible love — a love demonstrated with great difficulty by Jesus. Superficial Christianity is popular because it costs little. But just as our forgiveness cost Jesus everything, following Jesus demands everything we have and are, daily.
Believing in God means obeying him sacrificially, not just telling a pollster that you think God exists and loves you.
Solliday is the minister of the Lewiston Church of Christ, 302 Southway Ave., Lewiston.