“For this child I prayed, and the LORD has granted me my petition which I asked of Him. Therefore I also have lent him to the LORD; as long as he lives he shall be lent to the LORD.” (NKJ 1 Samuel 1:27-28)
Society’s view of raising children can be pretty harsh. Perhaps you’ve heard frustrated parents lament the burden their children are to them. I have great pity for those who don’t value God’s great gift of children. Having raised five children of my own, I can understand the frustrations, setbacks, and personal irritations that the “ankle biters” can throw at you. But don’t be fooled. God has a plan, and your children are part of it and will always be more than “worth it.”
The devil, the world and your own sinful flesh will always want to pervert the true godly gift that children really are. God does not lie. He says through the Psalmist:
Psalm 127:3-5, “Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, The fruit of the womb is a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior, So are the children of one’s youth. Happy is the man who has his quiver full of them; They shall not be ashamed, But shall speak with their enemies in the gate.”
In the book of 1 Samuel we read of Hannah, the God-fearing woman who hadn’t been able to have children. Knowing the value of children as God’s gift, she prayed to him and was answered with the gift of a son, Samuel. It is too easy to forget that every child is a gift, an inheritance, a blessing from the Lord “like arrows in the hand of a warrior.”
Hannah was a warrior of the Lord. By faith she understood God’s gift to be the answer to her prayer. By faith she responded by using God’s gifts for the benefit of his church. She “lent” Samuel back the Lord. Samuel became a mighty prophet of God who was used by the Lord to further the Kingdom of the coming Messiah, Jesus Christ. Samuel anointed King David, and from his line, the savior of the world would be born. The son of Hannah was a blessing of God’s Kingdom, through which we also today are blessed.
In our sin-darkened world, we could let others give our children an education that goes along with the sinful world and doesn’t make waves — one that teaches them to agree with the majority and to not rock the boat. Or, we can “lend them to the LORD.” We can train them up in the nurture and admonition of the LORD. We can train them in the word at home and send them to Christian schools as we are able. We can, with the same faith as Hannah, encourage them to be pastors and teachers and leaders of the Church. Immersed in God’s Word, they will by faith receive the power to follow Jesus and help many turn away from the sinful and hollow goals of the godless world around them.
It wasn’t easy for Hannah to give up Samuel to the Lord at such a young age. But she, by faith, did just that. God blessed her and her son, Samuel. God blesses you and I and all who by faith have heard this beautiful Bible story of our gracious God and his plans for great faith-filled parenting and family life.
Prayer: Oh Lord, give us all the warrior’s heart that loves children and encourages them to follow their savior, Jesus Christ. Amen.
