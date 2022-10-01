Quench your thirst with God’s word

Dave Naumann

“For this child I prayed, and the LORD has granted me my petition which I asked of Him. Therefore I also have lent him to the LORD; as long as he lives he shall be lent to the LORD.” (NKJ 1 Samuel 1:27-28)

Society’s view of raising children can be pretty harsh. Perhaps you’ve heard frustrated parents lament the burden their children are to them. I have great pity for those who don’t value God’s great gift of children. Having raised five children of my own, I can understand the frustrations, setbacks, and personal irritations that the “ankle biters” can throw at you. But don’t be fooled. God has a plan, and your children are part of it and will always be more than “worth it.”

