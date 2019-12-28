What a wonderful time of the year — a time when we just celebrated the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. God himself coming down in the flesh as a baby.
As I think about that amazing event, I think of Paul Harvey and his telling of “the rest of the story.”
You see, as Christians we know “the rest of the story.” It’s all spelled out in the pages of the Bible, from Genesis to Revelation. A Bible with 66 books, written by 40 different authors, all inspired by God himself.
2 Timothy 3:16: “All Scripture is given by inspiration of God.”
2 Peter 1:20: “Knowing this first, that no prophecy of Scripture is of any private interpretation, for prophecy never came by the will of man, but holy men of God spoke as they were moved by the Holy Spirit.”
You see, the whole Bible is God himself telling you and me “the rest of the story.” Let me share with you some of the things Jesus would tell us.
Luke 4:18: “The Spirit of the LORD is upon me, because He has anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he has sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed.”
I don’t know about you, but I was brokenhearted, bound, blind and oppressed. Glory be to God the day I heard Jesus say, “Come unto Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” (Matthew 11:28)
He would give us very good news when he said, in John 14:2, “In My Father’s house are many mansions, if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.”
He would tell us directly how we get to the father’s house in John 14:6: “Jesus said to him, ‘I AM the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.’ ” He would give us a promise of the Holy Spirit.
John 16:7: “Nevertheless I tell you the truth. It is to your advantage that I go away; for if I do not go away, the Helper will not come to you; but if I depart, I will send Him to you.”
John 14:18: “I will not leave you orphans; I will come to you. A little while longer and the world will see Me no more, but you will see Me. Because I live, you will live also. At that day you will know that I am in My Father, and you in Me, and I in you.”
John 14:26: “But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, He will teach you all things, and bring to your remembrance all things that I said to you.”
I don’t know about you, but as I look around at the world today, I am really glad that I know “the rest of the story.” As a matter of fact “the rest of the story” lives in me. A story of love, hope and redemption.
Evangelist Nick Hasselstrom is pastor at ROXY 714 on Main Street in Lewiston, a partner of Cross Tied Ministries.