When was the last time you made a deposit into your ‘faith account’?

Nick Hasselstrom

As Christians, we need to understand that we have all been called to be witnesses for Jesus.

Acts 1:8 — “But you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.”

