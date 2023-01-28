As Christians, we need to understand that we have all been called to be witnesses for Jesus.
Acts 1:8 — “But you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.”
We have all been called to go out and make disciples.
Matthew 28:19 — “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.”
We have all been called to be his spokespeople.
2 Corintians 5:20 — “Now then, we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God were pleading through us …”
We have all been called into his army.
2 Timothy 2:4 — “No one engaged in warfare entangles himself with the affairs of this life, that he may please him who enlisted him as a soldier.”
Finally, one day we will all give account of how well we did that.
2 Corinthians 5:10 — “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, (the bema seat) that each one may receive the things done in the body, according to what he has done, whether good or bad.”
Please hear me, I am not talking about working for our salvation, I am talking about working it out. Do you understand, as Christians, we have been bought and paid for?
1 Corinthians 6:19-20 — “Or do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have from God, and you are not your own? For you were bought at a price … ”
That price, my friends, is the blood of Jesus.
1 Peter 1:17-19 — “And if you call on the Father, who without partiality judges according to each one’s work, conduct yourselves throughout the time of your stay here in fear; knowing that you were not redeemed with corruptible things, like silver or gold, from your aimless conduct received by tradition from your fathers; but with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot.”
Now, let’s look at this from a baseball perspective. When you stand before the Lord, will he say, “I see you have had 45 hits, 76 runs and 11 errors. Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Or will he say, “I see in your whole time as a Christian, you have had no hits, no runs or no errors. Why not? Have you spent all your time in the bleachers, or in the comfort inn, or on a cruise liner? I called you to a battleship.”
If a professional baseball player stood before his owner after even six months and had no hits, no runs or no errors, I am thinking he’d be gone. The owner is looking to get his money’s worth.
Can I ask us all a question here? Is Jesus getting his blood’s worth from you and I?
Listen, I am not talking about being 10 for 10. Baseball players are being paid good money to hit the ball three times out of 10 times at bat. They also make mistakes. That is part of the game.
What I am trying to emphasize here is, get in the game and swing the bat. If you do that, you will get a few hits and runs — and yes, you will make a few mistakes as well.
In closing, let’s look at our owner. It’s because of him that we are even in the game. He made the ultimate contact on the cross. When Jesus said, “it is finished,” I can just hear the “crack” of the cross, and the Father saying, “it’s going, it’s going, it’s going!”
Oh friends, the Father never said, “it’s gone!” Do you know why? Because it is still going, and going and going. It was an eternal God “grand salvation” slam.
I encourage you to grab ahold of it by repenting and asking Jesus Christ into your life. I hope when you do that you will say, as I did: “Put me in, Coach; I am ready to play!”
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.