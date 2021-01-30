Forgiveness will see you through

This was originally published April 4, 1992, in the Lewiston Tribune.
As spring arrives with its promise of new life, I’m saddened by all the discouragement and misery I see and hear both in the news and in the ministry.
So many need the power and strength of the Lord Jesus to see them through these days with the hope, joy and expectation of revival in our hearts.
I have such a longing to share this excitement about all that God is doing. Yet we see the “winter effect’’ in lives around us: the people who seem to stay in the dormancy (“inactivity’’ ... Webster) of winter and never seem to grow beyond the seedling stage, never able to bloom or know the joy of Jesus Christ’s resurrection power living in them.
They’re either afraid to step out of their inactivity and ask God’s help, or they’re too bitter or discouraged.
I was talking to a farmer in our church last week about the earliness of this year’s spring, and he explained that if farmers don’t use wisdom they chance having a meager harvest.
There are three types of farmers as he saw it: (1) the “cautious’’ ones who don’t want to risk losing any seed so they plant nothing now but plant according to the right month, not the weather; (2) the “caution to the wind’’ group who see that the weather is right so they plant everything perhaps risking losing it all; (3) the ones, like our farmer friend, who decided to plant the hardy seed now (because it will survive any inclement weather) and to plant more fragile seed in the right month.
I was interested in this because Jesus used so many parables of planting seed and watering and harvesting mature crops (meaning people). I saw how the people whose lives I’ve witnessed are like these plantings.
My wife, Kris, was one of these hardy seeds planted early because when the terrible storm of her parents’ (Roy and Loretta Madison) murder hit her at the tender age of 21, she not only survived without bitterness but totally forgave the mentally deranged young intruder who shot them for no earthly reason.
She also survived eight years of my alcoholism and other sorrows in our marriage through the God-given ability to forgive. We have seen the fruits of forgiveness in God’s blessings on our lives and our ministry, as well as being part of changing others’ lives through teaching, counsel, and prayer.
Are you hardy seeds ready for whatever unexpected, ill-timed storm might hit your life? In other words, are you able to forgive others, yourself, and even God if you’re mad at him for your circumstances, and thus be released from the prison of resentment and bitterness caused by life’s storms?
The Scripture tells us if we feel weak and unable to do something like forgive, we’re in good company because the apostle Paul felt that way and depended on Jesus’ power for strength in his weakness.
Christians hold the key to becoming hardy seed, allowing Jesus Christ’s power to flow through them at all times, especially when they feel most powerless. Webster defines “hardy’’ as “bold and vigorous,’’ the opposite of “inactive’’ (dormant).
In Joel chapter 3, referring to the end times in which we live, the prophet warns us to wake up from our inactivity and make a decision to act in strength, not weakness (“let the weak say I am strong.’’) By asking Jesus Christ to take over your life, you’ll begin to experience his strength that will weather any storm.
The Rev. Curtiss "Buzz" McKarcher is a retired pastor at Granite Lake Community Church in Lewiston.