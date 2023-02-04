The English Puritan writer and pastor Stephen Charnock (1628-80) wrote the following on law and Gospel:
“The Gospel is above the power of the law. The natural law sees not Christ; the Mosaic law dimly show Him far off; the Gospel brings Him near to be embraced by us and us to be divinely changed by Him. The natural law makes the model and frame of a man, the Mosaic adds some colors and preparations, and the Gospel conveys spirit into them. The natural law begets us for the world, the Mosaic law kills us for god, and the Gospel raises up to life. The natural law makes us serve God by reason, the Mosaic by fear, and the Gospel by love.”
How do we unpack these words of Charnock? What is he trying to convey to us? Maybe there is a clue in Paul’s second epistle to the Corinthians, chapter 3:3 — “And you show you are a letter from Christ delivered by us, written not with ink but with the Spirit of the living God, not on tablets of stone but on tablets of human hearts.” (ESV)
We get further help in reading down in the chapter to verse 6 — “(God) has made us sufficient to be ministers of a new covenant, not of the letter but of the Spirit. For the letter kills, but the Spirit gives life.”
The Lord gave the law on tablets of stone. But the law is an external thing, and no one will be saved by obeying the law. Please read Paul’s epistle to the Romans, chapters 3 and 4, if you doubt me — for if you believe your law-keeping will redeem you, you will be sadly disappointed. The law kills because we are incapable of perfectly obeying the law. But the Spirit of God applies the word of God and inscribes it on our hearts. Salvation is by grace alone, through Jesus Christ alone, apprehended by faith alone.
Dear reader, if you believe your salvation is by grace apart from the works of the law, then you are, as the Apostle Paul asserts, “living epistles of Christ.” If not, your end will be a Christless eternity condemned by the very law you failed to obey. I pray it will be otherwise.
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.