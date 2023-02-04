Repentance and faith go hand in hand

Paul K. Christianson

The English Puritan writer and pastor Stephen Charnock (1628-80) wrote the following on law and Gospel:

“The Gospel is above the power of the law. The natural law sees not Christ; the Mosaic law dimly show Him far off; the Gospel brings Him near to be embraced by us and us to be divinely changed by Him. The natural law makes the model and frame of a man, the Mosaic adds some colors and preparations, and the Gospel conveys spirit into them. The natural law begets us for the world, the Mosaic law kills us for god, and the Gospel raises up to life. The natural law makes us serve God by reason, the Mosaic by fear, and the Gospel by love.”