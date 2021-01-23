For or with: Are you putting the call before the cross?

Did you ever hear the saying, “You are putting the cart before the horse.” As I visualize that picture, I don’t see the cart going very far.
It makes me ask a question: As Christians, are we putting the “call” before the “cross?”
Jesus died on the cross, for the sin of the world, to restore man’s relationship with the Father. His death was to make it possible for mankind to be one with the Father.
John 17:20-23: “I do not pray for these alone, but also for those who will believe in Me through their word; that they all may be one, as You, Father, are in Me, and I in You; that they also may be one in Us, that the world may believe that You sent Me. And the glory which You gave Me I have given them, that they may be one just as We are one: I in them, and You in Me; that they may be made perfect in one, and that the world may know that You have sent Me, and have loved them as You have loved Me.”
Five times Jesus refers to being one with the Father. You see, the Father longs for a personal relationship with you and me. The Bible says he yearns jealously for that relationship.
A few years ago, I was working very long hours restoring the Roxy Theater for a prayer and worship center. One night, the Holy Spirit sat me down and so clearly said to me, “Don’t let what you are doing ‘FOR’ Me become your relationship ‘WITH’ me.” It is a very subtle thing. We can get caught up in all kinds of good works for the Lord, and slowly find ourselves straying farther and farther away from the true message of the cross — relationship.
Look at the life of the Apostle Paul, and the many epistles that he wrote to the believers. He penned a lot of major doctrine, and how the Christian should respond to the good news of the Gospel. He also stayed very close to the cross.
Galatians 6:14: “But God forbid that I should boast except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom the world has been crucified to me, and I to the world.”
1 Corinthians 1:18: “For the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.”
1 Corinthians 1:17: “For Christ did not send me to baptize, but to preach the gospel, not with wisdom of words, lest the cross of Christ should be made of no effect.”
If you look at the life of Jesus, you will find he was all about relationship with the Father, and doing his will. John 5:30: “I can of Myself do nothing. As I hear, I judge; and My judgment is righteous, because I do not seek My own will but the will of the Father who sent Me.”
He made that very clear in the garden of Gethsemane. Luke 22:41: “And He was withdrawn from them about a stone’s throw, and He knelt down and prayed, saying, ‘Father, if it is Your will, take this cup away from Me; nevertheless not My will, but Yours, be done.’ ”
Oh, please hear me out! When Jesus made that statement, he knew that he wasn’t just going to get close to the cross, he was going hang and die on the cross. His death on the cross paid for the sin of the world, and restored the relationship with the Father that had been severed in the Garden of Eden. When we understand that we should never again put our “call before the cross.”
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.