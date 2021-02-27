Last Aug. 29, my beloved wife of 32 years had a seizure and was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor. Despite successful surgery and six weeks of follow-up chemo/radiation therapy, Desirae died and went to heaven four months later on Jan. 3 at the age of 56.
“ ... and the dust returns to the earth as it was, and the spirit returns to God who gave it.” (Ecclesiasties 12:7 ESV)
I’d like to tell you it was all a blissful experience. But the truth is, much of it was terribly ugly, as death always seems to be. God promises and gives real comfort, strength and relief through His powerful Word, the Bible. “We do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not seen are eternal.” (2 Corinthians 4:18)
Since everyone eventually dies, one day, you too will have to go through it. It’s been said that death is the preacher no one can ignore. Is there a best way to die?
During the season of Lent in the church, we focus on the sufferings and death of Jesus the Christ. Soon here in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, the lighted cross on the hills will remind us of how that happened.
Take a look at the cross. It was the best way for Jesus to die.
The method was gruesome, horrible, painful, criminal, torturous, full of anguish. You could easily make a list of more than 30 extreme ways that history has shown by which people were executed. Crucifixion ranks up there among the worst. It was “popular” centuries ago in Europe, Near East and Far East countries; in Rome, of course, and in Japan, to name another.
If a different method had been used in Jesus’ case — hanging, for example — I suppose “cross” hymns would all have become “noose” hymns. And there would be altar nooses and steeple nooses and nooses worn around our necks (as jewelry, I mean!).
But no, it was the cross. It had to be. The Old Testament foretold it (Deuteronomy 21, Numbers 21, Psalm 22, Isaiah 53). Jesus predicted it several times as, for example, in John 12 when he signified by what type of death he would die. It was God’s will from eternity. It would be the absolutely best way for Jesus to die for our sins. No debate.
And no subtle change or modification. Years ago one writer said that Jesus was not crucified on a gilded, bejeweled cross, in a carpeted sanctuary, with the glow from stained glass windows reflecting softly off his body while the organ played soft, lilting music to folks sitting in polished-and-pillowed pews. No, the ugly way was just right — to teach us the terribleness of our sins and the immensity of God’s love for us.
The cross of Christ is the perfect depiction of Law and Gospel. It shows the curse, and it shows the curse removed (Galatians 3:10-13). It awakens from spiritual death (unbelief), and gives complete relief from eternal death (hell). At times it seems strange, but then again it is more marvelous and natural for us to sing hymns like “Stand up, Stand up for Jesus, Ye soldiers of the Cross” and “Drawn to the Cross” and “In the Cross of Christ I Glory” and “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross” and “The Old Rugged Cross.”
By his death on the cross, Jesus has destroyed death and by his resurrection has restored to us everlasting life. The ugly has become totally blissful. “Lift High the Cross.”
Pastor Dave Naumann serves St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarkston and Peace Lutheran Church in Orofino.